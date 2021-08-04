Hyperion (HYN) Price Hits $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyperion has a market cap of $1.53 million and $108,781.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00062567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.69 or 0.00837343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00094273 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043052 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.