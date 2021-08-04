HyperQuant (HQT) Market Cap Tops $28,142.90

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One HyperQuant coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperQuant has a market cap of $28,142.90 and $2,498.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.00905092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00044050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00095330 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant (HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

