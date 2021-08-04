Hyve (HYVE) Market Cap Tops $5.34 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $559,711.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00048096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00100803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00142576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,785.82 or 1.00067635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.20 or 0.00845608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

