I/O Coin (IOC) Price Reaches $0.0961

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0961 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $355.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.29 or 0.00404653 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003015 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00013478 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002322 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $432.87 or 0.01099644 BTC.
- SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000112 BTC.
- Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000146 BTC.
I/O Coin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “
Buying and Selling I/O Coin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
