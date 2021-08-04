I/O Coin (IOC) Price Reaches $0.0961

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0961 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $355.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,025,520 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

