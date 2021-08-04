IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) VP Christopher Carlson Sells 350 Shares

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) VP Christopher Carlson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $22,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IAA stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,493. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.73. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in IAA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IAA in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in IAA by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in IAA by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in IAA in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

