IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) VP Christopher Carlson Sells 350 Shares

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) VP Christopher Carlson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $22,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
IAA stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,493. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.73. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65.
IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in IAA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IAA in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in IAA by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in IAA by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in IAA in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000.
IAA Company Profile
IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.
See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.