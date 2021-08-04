Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.62 ($14.85).

Several analysts recently commented on IBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Iberdrola Company Profile

