IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.48. IBI Group shares last traded at C$10.47, with a volume of 52,380 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBG. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian boosted their target price on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.86.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$327.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.50 million. On average, analysts expect that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About IBI Group (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

