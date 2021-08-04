Ï„Bitcoin Price Tops $8,405.86 on Major Exchanges (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $167,583.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $8,405.86 or 0.21183122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00100624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00143798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,605.25 or 0.99806909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002673 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.08 or 0.00844404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

