Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $218.43

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 218.43 ($2.85) and traded as low as GBX 208.20 ($2.72). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 221 ($2.89), with a volume of 1,215,500 shares traded.

IBST has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 226 ($2.95) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Ibstock alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 218.43. The company has a market cap of £905.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Ibstock Company Profile (LON:IBST)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.