ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. ICF International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.650-$4.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.65 EPS.

Shares of ICFI stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $88.37. 1,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a twelve month low of $60.02 and a twelve month high of $102.23.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

