ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,140.00

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,140 ($14.89) and last traded at GBX 1,140 ($14.89), with a volume of 45524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,104 ($14.42).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,059.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £781.09 million and a P/E ratio of 4.34.

Get ICG Enterprise Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

In related news, insider Gerhard Fusenig acquired 2,000 shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($27,436.63). Also, insider Jane Tufnell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,085 ($14.18) per share, for a total transaction of £108,500 ($141,755.94).

About ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.