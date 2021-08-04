ICHI (ICHI) Trading Up 20.6% Over Last 7 Days

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $3.84 or 0.00009742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICHI has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $12.82 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00048903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00101008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00143985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,284.36 or 0.99773548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002687 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.26 or 0.00846401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,341,869 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.