ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.100-$9.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICLR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,544. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $250.24.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ICON Public will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

