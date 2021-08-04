ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.800-$7.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,733. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $176.11 and a twelve month high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

