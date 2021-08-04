ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80-7.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.93. ICU Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.800-$7.200 EPS.

ICUI stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,667. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $176.11 and a twelve month high of $227.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 0.59.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

