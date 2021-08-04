Idavoll Network (IDV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.43 Million

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Idavoll Network has traded up 50.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $14.43 million and approximately $388,800.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00047202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00101032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00142928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,094.46 or 0.99851557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.55 or 0.00839143 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 838,775,584 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

