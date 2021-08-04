Idena (IDNA) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Idena has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Idena coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $138,096.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00048271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00036989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00100507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00142000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,862.96 or 1.00142224 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002682 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 72,209,916 coins and its circulating supply is 46,685,630 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

