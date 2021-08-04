IDEX (IDEX) Price Hits $0.0453 on Top Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. IDEX has a total market cap of $26.76 million and $4.73 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IDEX has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00061098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.91 or 0.00843366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00095123 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043438 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,867,730 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

