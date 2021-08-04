Idle Price Hits $4.61 on Top Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Idle has a total market cap of $11.18 million and approximately $153,805.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idle has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $4.61 or 0.00011569 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00048271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00100507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00142000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,862.96 or 1.00142224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.87 or 0.00848789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,426,569 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

