IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,309 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.90% of IEC Electronics worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IEC Electronics by 259.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in IEC Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in IEC Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in IEC Electronics by 13.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IEC Electronics by 38.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares in the last quarter. 32.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEC opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.03. IEC Electronics Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $17.98.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $45.36 million during the quarter. IEC Electronics had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

