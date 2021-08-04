iEthereum Hits Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million (IETH)

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, iEthereum has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One iEthereum coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iEthereum has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $4.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.00905092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00044050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00095330 BTC.

iEthereum Profile

iEthereum is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for iEthereum is iethereum.trade . iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

