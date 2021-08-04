IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $221.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

