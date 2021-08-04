IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 5,443 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $261,919,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after buying an additional 1,360,774 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,215,000 after buying an additional 495,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,096,000 after buying an additional 423,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 769,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,743,000 after buying an additional 288,358 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,102,611 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.54.

Shares of TRV opened at $150.39 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.59.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.