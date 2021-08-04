IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $195,397,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $74,226,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $69,980,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,035,000 after buying an additional 397,091 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,987 shares of company stock worth $34,544,387. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.32. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

