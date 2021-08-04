IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Cummins by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Cummins by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Cummins by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.39.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $233.05 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.92 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.06. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

