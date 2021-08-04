IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.29.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,959 shares of company stock worth $3,043,955. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $224.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $226.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.