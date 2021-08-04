IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $209.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

