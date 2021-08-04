IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $304,237,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 464,434 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,079,000 after purchasing an additional 390,467 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after purchasing an additional 296,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $20,498,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $102.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.58. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.78. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

