IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.13.

SPG stock opened at $129.54 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 46.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

