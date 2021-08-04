IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 16.52 ($0.22). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 52,025 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.73) price target on shares of IGas Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get IGas Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In related news, insider Stephen Bowler bought 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £456.62 ($596.58).

About IGas Energy (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.