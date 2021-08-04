IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Sells 43,190 Shares

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00.

INFO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.93. 4,298,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,676. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.04 and a twelve month high of $119.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,302 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 60.5% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,300 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2,521.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,782,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFO. Truist Securities raised their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

