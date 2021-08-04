IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.49. IKONICS shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 34,841 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IKONICS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IKONICS stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 4.73% of IKONICS at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX)

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

