Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.14. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ FY2021 earnings at $8.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

ITW stock opened at $230.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.80. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $242.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,236,000 after buying an additional 28,171 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.