Illumina (ILMN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Illumina to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $498.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $460.76. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Illumina has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.89.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,267 shares of company stock worth $3,008,916. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

