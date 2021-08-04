Illuvium (ILV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.13 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $281.09 or 0.00706414 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 44.4% higher against the US dollar. Illuvium has a market cap of $178.44 million and approximately $14.13 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00047968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00100184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00142167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,939.07 or 1.00373457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.68 or 0.00851167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,824 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

