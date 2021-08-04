IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Trading Up 1%

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) was up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 55,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 78,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Several brokerages have commented on IMCC. Desjardins began coverage on shares of IM Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of IM Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IM Cannabis stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) by 106.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in IM Cannabis were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

