ImageCash One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCash has a market cap of $20,504.39 and approximately $4.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00046039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00101142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00144211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,497.39 or 1.00186435 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.82 or 0.00845308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

