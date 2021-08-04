ImageCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $137,886.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $262,317.81 and approximately $137,886.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,370,441 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

