IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

IMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

IMI opened at GBX 1,743 ($22.77) on Wednesday. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 1,009 ($13.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,822 ($23.80). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,717.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. The company has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. IMI’s payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

