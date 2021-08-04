Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.15 Million

Brokerages expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to post $10.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.97 million and the lowest is $9.32 million. Immatics reported sales of $7.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $41.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.33 million to $42.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $41.06 million, with estimates ranging from $38.47 million to $44.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immatics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

IMTX stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of -0.03. Immatics has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Immatics by 121.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,731 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Immatics by 8.6% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after buying an additional 94,045 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Immatics by 17.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 88,397 shares during the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd grew its stake in Immatics by 104.7% during the first quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 152,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 78,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Immatics by 434.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 65,191 shares during the last quarter.

Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

