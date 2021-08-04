Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.28

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.28 and last traded at $31.26, with a volume of 1303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at about $107,307,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at about $97,583,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at about $50,142,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at about $45,981,000. Finally, General Atlantic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at about $40,442,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

