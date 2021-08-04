Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $43 million-$45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.69 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

PI opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. Impinj has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.30.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

