IMV (IMV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect IMV to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 10,579.51% and a negative return on equity of 94.95%. On average, analysts expect IMV to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IMV opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $132.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.52. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

