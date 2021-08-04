Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. Incyte has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $101.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Incyte by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

