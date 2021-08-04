Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.11.
Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. Incyte has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $101.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Incyte by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
