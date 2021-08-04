Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 13,125 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.7% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,101,000 after purchasing an additional 358,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,120,000 after purchasing an additional 154,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $80.33. The company had a trading volume of 893,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,389,804. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.