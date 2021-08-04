Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 3,425 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,163 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,515,000 after acquiring an additional 495,391 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,379,000 after buying an additional 1,225,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,335,000 after buying an additional 193,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 24.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,891,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,190,000 after buying an additional 570,128 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.55. 183,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,022. The company has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

