Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 13,605 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.0% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.49. 1,346,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,833,972. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.13.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

