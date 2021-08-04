Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 2,600 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,209.3% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after acquiring an additional 33,557 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 56,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,214. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $39.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

