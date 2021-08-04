Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 4,298 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.96. 76,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,306. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $80.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.