Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $8.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.00. The stock had a trading volume of 49,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,738. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $380.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

